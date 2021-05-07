COVID-19 in South Africa: 7th May 2021

As we enter yet another weekend under lockdown, in a little over a week, the second phase of the Sisonke Protocol vaccine rollout is expected to start, with the elderly population being prioritised in the fight against COVID-19 in South Africa.

How quickly the National Department of Health (NDoH) will be able to inoculate that segment of society remains to be seen, but for now the latest report from the NDoH conforms that 366 101 vaccines have been administered to date to frontline healthcare workers.

One of the other elements concerning the department of late is the potential of a third wave of infections. To that end the NDoH has been monitoring a number of districts in several provinces across the country.

“In the past two weeks, we have noticed a worrying trend of increasing numbers of detected cases in a number of districts. Free State, Gauteng, Northern Cape and North West are of particular concern but every province, with the notable exception of Eastern Cape, has at least one district of concern,” explained Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize in the most recent COVID-19 update.

“This reinforces the message that we can all play our part to ensure that these rise in infections do not turn into a third wave. We all know what it takes to keep the Coronavirus at bay- strict wearing of masks, sanitizing and avoiding crowded gatherings. The government can facilitate and intervene but ultimately we would rather concentrate on economic recovery rather than imposing more restrictions. Therefore every citizen must adhere to the non-pharmaceutical interventions if we are to avoid further restrictions,” he added.

As for the latest figures, the total number of infections to date sit at 1 590 370, with1 511 905 recoveries also being recorded. Unfortunately 63 new fatalities have been reported too, pushing the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa to 54 620.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 287 571 273 981 1 996 11 636 Eastern Cape 196 196 184 416 210 11 587 Northern Cape 41 166 36 700 3 554 908 Free State 90 766 82 827 2 398 3 911 KwaZulu-Natal 337 030 321 121 5 041 10 415 North West 68 486 63 405 2 881 1 725 Mpumalanga 78 712 76 454 991 1 400 Gauteng 426 380 411 549 3 231 10 728 Limpopo 64 063 61 452 295 2 310 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 590 370 1 511 905 20 597 54 620

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Tai’s Captures on Unsplash]