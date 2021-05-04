Discord is coming to PlayStation next year

Recently Discord was in talks to be bought by Microsoft. Not only did that plan fall through, but now Sony has announced investment in the platform and that it will be coming to PlayStations next year.

This has been announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) President & CEO Jim Ryan. On the SIE Blog, Ryan reveals that Sony has made a minority investment in the Series H round of Discord’s funding.

“Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network. Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together,” Ryan writes.

This announcement doesn’t specify if Discord will be made available on the older PlayStation 4. While games and software is still being released for the last gen console we have to imagine that, by early 2022, the majority of the focus for Sony will be on the PlayStation 5. Once again we’ll have to wait and see.

What’s also interesting here aside from the Microsoft / Sony flipflop is that Discord has been trying over the last few years to shed its public perception that it’s only a platform meant for gaming. Coming to PlayStation makes a lot of sense, but it is a gaming console.

“From our very first conversation with co-founders Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy, I was inspired by their lifelong love for gaming and our teams’ shared passion to help bring friends and communities together in new ways. Empowering players to create communities and enjoy shared gaming experiences is at the heart of what we do, so we are beyond excited to start this journey with one of the world’s most popular communication services,” Ryan adds.

Updates are promised from SIE as well as Discord on Twitter. Speaking of that, here’s Discord’s tweet about the news: