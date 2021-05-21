Disney short films based on African kids arrives next week

Disney Africa has concluded its showcase for programming in the Winter and Spring of 2021 which is almost exclusively content from overseas, but there is one programme called My Magic Is Me which is distinctly focused on our country and the continent.

My Magic Is Me is a collection of one minute short films with each episode focusing on one child, giving them a platform to talk about themselves, their culture, their hobbies, their backgrounds and anything else they like.

These live action stories will then be turned into locally-made animation to further bring the kids’ talking points to life.

” The story begins with each child entering the Disney Story Pod – a magical Afro-futuristic themed space, complete with their own personal touches and decorations, a baobab tree and more. Once settled, each child depicts themselves through artistic drawing at the table of creation as they share their personal story,” reads a press release we received.

Disney has partnered with two companies to make the show in the form of FNB and Brainbow Conscious Creatives. While most will know the FNB bank the second organisation is less well-known.

“Brainbow Conscious Creatives, an African women-owned brand storytelling agency that specialises in creating Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) narrative work. Understanding that, in the foundational phase of development, children’s personalities and identities are greatly shaped by their environment and their interaction with family and those around them, the creative teams strove to ensure that not only would children see themselves represented, but also show them that they are valued and accepted as they are,” the press release continues.

My Magic Is Me will begin airing on 25th May on Disney Channel, DStv channel 303. Parts of the show will also be shared on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

During the showcase we were shown brief snippets of the show but, unfortunately, we can’t share these with you. What we can share is some behind the scenes shots taken during production. In these BTS shots you can see the aforementioned Disney Story Pod and the baobab tree.

From what we saw in those behind closed doors snippets My Magic Is Me seems to be an exciting project, especially for the children involved.