DLC, premium currency to be given away for Sony’s Play At Home

Sony’s Play At Home Initiative – an event where the company gives you free digital content to encourage everyone to stay inside – will continue next week with a hefty amount of free DLC and premium currency for various games.

This is unlike the rest of the initiative so far which has given out full games instead. On that note today, 14th May, is the very last day to claim Horizon Zero Dawn for free, so make sure you pick that up before it’s gone.

The free DLC is split into two batches with one on 17th May for a handful of games, and another on 20th May which is purely for Call of Duty: Warzone.

17th May 2021

Game Content Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack – includes four unique customization items including Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, Blue Rocks Trail, and the Trimpact BL Player Banner. Brawlhalla Brawlhalla: Play at Home Pack – includes the Rayman Legend Unlock, Sir Rayelot Skin with Axe and Gauntlet Weapon Skins, Shrug Emote and Grimm Sidekick. Destruction AllStars 1100 Destruction Points MLB The Show 21 MLB The Show 21 10 The Show Packs NBA 2K21 The Play at Home Pack – includes MyTEAM Series 2 Amethyst Damian Lillard, 5,000 MyTEAM Points and more. Rogue Company Rogue Company: Play at Home Pack – includes the Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit and 200 Rogue Bucks. World of Tanks/World of Warships Twice the Courage Pack For World of Tanks: Modern Armor, this bundle includes five x1.5 Silver Boosters, five x2 XP Boosters, 7 days of Premium Account and more. For World of Warships: Legends, this bundle includes Tier III battleship Arkansas, 7 days of Premium Account and 5x Rare Boosters of all five types. Warframe Warframe: Starter Bundle – includes 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, 7 Day Affinity Booster, Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle and more.

20th May 2021

Game Content Call of Duty: Warzone 5 Double XP Tokens [Available from May 20 at 10am PDT, 18:00 BST, May 21 02:00 JST]

As with the entire Play At Home event there are some restrictions here. Certain countries will not get access to the free content on 17th May. Thankfully for us in South Africa our country is not excluded in any way. Make sure to check the official announcement for the counties which are excluded.

As for the free stuff itself there’s a lot to like here. We’re happy to see free premium currency for Destruction AllStars because, as we mention in our review, the game is remarkably stingy with its rewards and unlocks.