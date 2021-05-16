Eskom implements Stage 2 loadshedding until 22:00 on Tuesday

With more than a month since the last batch of loadshedding, the power utility confirmed that Stage 2 loadshedding will take effect this afternoon and last for the next few days. More specifically Eskom shared a power alert at short notice, in which loadshedding begins at 17:00 this afternoon until 22:00 on Tuesday the 18th of May.

As for the reason behind this latest bout, the power alert shared by Eskom on Twitter cites the loss of generating capacity at several plants across the country.

Eskom notes that it has lost 10 generating units and seven power stations over the past 24 hours, with the continued strain on the grid potentially meaning a higher Stage of loadshedding later in the week.

As such, Eskom has urged people in the country to limit their electricity use, which will prove difficult given the drop in temperatures as Winter approaches.

As always, we advise checking out the Eskom loadshedding site and Eskomsepush on mobile to keep up to date with what times your area will be affected and when to charge necessary devices for the coming work week.

[Image – Photo by Nishanth K on Unsplash]