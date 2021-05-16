Eskom implements Stage 2 loadshedding until 22:00 on Tuesday

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

With more than a month since the last batch of loadshedding, the power utility confirmed that Stage 2 loadshedding will take effect this afternoon and last for the next few days. More specifically Eskom shared a power alert at short notice, in which loadshedding begins at 17:00 this afternoon until 22:00 on Tuesday the 18th of May.

As for the reason behind this latest bout, the power alert shared by Eskom on Twitter cites the loss of generating capacity at several plants across the country.

Eskom notes that it has lost 10 generating units and seven power stations over the past 24 hours, with the continued strain on the grid potentially meaning a higher Stage of loadshedding later in the week.

As such, Eskom has urged people in the country to limit their electricity use, which will prove difficult given the drop in temperatures as Winter approaches.

As always, we advise checking out the Eskom loadshedding site and Eskomsepush on mobile to keep up to date with what times your area will be affected and when to charge necessary devices for the coming work week.

[Image – Photo by Nishanth K on Unsplash]

Robin-Leigh Chetty

Robin-Leigh Chetty
When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12