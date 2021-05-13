Finally, a proper black PlayStation 5 controller is coming

Love or hate the weird curves of the PlayStation 5 one thing that almost everyone has been asking for has been a proper all-black version of the console. While Sony has not revealed that today, it has shown off two new controller colours for the DualSense.

Midnight Black and Cosmic Red are the new colour names. Aside from these highfalutin names Sony also provides a little blurb to explain that they’ve changed the colour of plastic it uses for its controllers.

“Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos,’ reads the descriptions.

While Sony has lots of words to explain colours to us it doesn’t have much to say about the exact availability of these controllers. A general release period of “next month” is provided but it’s noted that exact dates will vary by location.

We’re also worried about availability here. Like next-gen consoles, GPUs and Pokémon cards there’s been massive shortages due to high demands, scalpers and misuse of bots to scoop up all available inventory. We can see the Midnight Black DualSense being sold out the very second it becomes available.

As we alluded to earlier almost everyone has wanted pure black versions of the latest PlayStation instead of the default white with black accents that it’s currently available in.

Third party face plates and wraps have been available and both options highlight just how good this console can look when it’s a bit more stealthy, so hopefully new controllers are a step towards a black console.

We will talk a bit about the Cosmic Red here. It’s fine? Despite its name this colour looks very pink to us unlike the more vibrant, almost obnoxious reds associated with gaming paraphernalia.

You can see both colours of the new controllers in the video below, but it’s all CGI and we’d prefer to see them for real in something like an unboxing.

Clinton Matos

Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

