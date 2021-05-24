First Eternals trailer is a trip through time

Earlier this month we got a brief few seconds as a first look at Eternals, but now we have a full fat trailer for the upcoming MCU film.

Well, we say it’s a full trailer, but Marvel has dubbed this an “official teaser”. At just over two minutes long we’d argue it’s a trailer, but let’s not talk about semantics.

What we are shown is the titular Eternals arriving on Earth and subtly guiding the human race as it develops.

“Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’ welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants,” Reads a press release about the movie that we received.

The press release goes on to give us little snippets of each character to expand what we see of them in the trailer:

“The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.”

We have to wonder if the ghost of Game of Thrones will follow Harington into this movie, but at least his character left the show while it was still considered good. Yes we’re still mad about the last season.

The trip through time this video gives us is a compelling one and we’re guessing how long the movie will focus on the past and how much time will be dedicated to combatting the Deviants.

The mention of the Avengers is an odd here, even though it’s played off for laughs. It seems the Eternals are cognisant of everything happening on Earth, but they chose not to assist when Thanos showed up. We’re sure this will be addressed in the movie but it will require a lot of context to show why the Deviants are a big enough threat when Thanos with all the Infinity Stones seemingly wasn’t.

Lastly we also have a new poster to go along with the teaser trailer. It’s very simple and features the unique spaceship of the Eternals. To us the ship looks a lot like a marble or granite countertop.

The poster also has the theatres-only release window of November. Hopefully by then all of us will be vaccinated and we can return to the movies safely.