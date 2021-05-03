Free weekend pushes Titanfall 2 to new heights

Last week we brought you the news that the 2016 title Titanfall 2 had broken its own player records on Steam thanks to renewed interest in the game from shared universe title Apex Legends as well as a heavy discount, and now even more people are playing the game.

This is because developer of Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment, had made the former free to play this past weekend. As we write this story the game will be in its last few moments before returning to normal.

As a clarification here Titanfall 2 had a free weekend, a regular promotion that Steam runs where anyone can join in an experience a full game for no money. This does not mean that the game is now free and, by the time you read this, it will be back to normal.

So what did a few days of free access do for the game? Well it has, once again, beaten its all time player count numbers.

Using the third party store tracker Steam Charts we can see that Titanfall 2 now has an all-time peak player count of 27 547. Last week this number was just 16 958. Even now, as the free offer winds down, 16 916 players are still going at it. On a Monday morning as the offer ends people are still making use of the opportunity to play the game for free, so many in fact that this number is close to the old all-time peak.

If you missed the opportunity to play this game for free we still recommend giving a try, either by outright buying it or through the EA Play subscription service it is included in.

Titanfall 2 is one of our favourite FPS games of the modern era offering a fantastic singleplayer experience you can enjoy in an afternoon or two and a multiplayer that’s easy to get into with a high skill ceiling. Now is the perfect time to jump in with those multiplayer lobbies fuller than they’ve ever been too.

Source – Steam Charts
