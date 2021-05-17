Get a few extra glimpses at Black Widow and Loki

We are getting ever closer to the releases of the Loki series and the Black Widow movie, and Marvel Studios has today decided to show us a bit more of each.

Let’s start with Loki because it will be out first when the first episode is released on 9th June through Disney+. The clip is entitled “Introducing Agent Mobius” with the titular agent played by Owen Wilson.

This scene seems to take place fairly early in the show when Loki is apprehended by the Time Variance Authority.

Loki seems to already be familiar with the Time-Keepers, the “three space lizards”. This will obviously all be explained in the show, but it’s based on stuff from the comics, as per usual. You can read more about the Time Variance Authority and the Time-Keepers in those links to the Marvel fandom wiki. While we’re sure the show will adapt the comics and change things up consider those links spoilers if you want to go in completely fresh.

Next up is Black Widow that will release on Disney+ (with an additional purchase) as well as in theatres on 9th July.

This clip is more straightforward and has the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) as well as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in a car chase.

We have to mention the car right at the top here, as the BMW branding is flashed a few times in this short clip. We mentioned it in the first trailer for Shang-Chi, but the MCU is really trying to sell audiences BMWs all of a sudden.

Many remember that, for the longest time, the MCU had a strong partnership with Audi. Cars from Audi used to appear multiple times in each movie and Tony Stark famously drove various iterations of the R8.

We’re not sure why this change was made, well that’s not true, the reason is probably “money”.

Real world sponsorships aside the dubbing in this clip seems weird and out of place. The Black Widow movie was supposed to release more than a year ago so the audio here can’t be a problem with an unfinished movie.