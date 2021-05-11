Harley-Davidson launching LiveWire as its own electric bike brand

In recent months we have seen a number of carmakers announce plans to become all-electric brands over the coming decade. When it comes to motorcycles, it looks like Harley-Davidson is making the biggest push with the company announcing that its project LiveWire electric bikes will be spun off into its own all-electric brand.

We have been following project LiveWire for a few years now, with the prototype first seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron now scheduled to be unveiled for the public later this year. The company has also been developing concepts for some other two-wheeled electric offerings, so the spinning off into its own division makes a lot of sense.

“One of the six pillars of The Hardwire Strategy is to lead in electric – by launching LiveWire as an all-electric brand, we are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV. With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future,” explains Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson regarding the decision.

As for the aforementioned unveiling, Harley-Davidson has confirmed that the first LiveWire-branded motorcycle will be revealed in full come 8th July 2021.

We should hopefully hear from the all-electric brand as far as how many motorcycles it plans to build and ship, as well as which markets LiveWire bikes will be made available in. Given that EVs are few and far between in South Africa, the chances of seeing a LiveWire manufactured bike on our roads remain slim for now.

That said, the 8th July scheduled event should shed some more light on the situation as more and more companies embrace electric.