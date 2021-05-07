How startups can leverage video marketing

Written by Sanket on behalf of InVideo.
While massive growth is the dream for most businesses, in the case of startups, it is not an option. Settling for anything less than extraordinary will put their survival in question. We understand that as a startup, you may not have an unending pool of funding. Your investors may also look for swift returns on their money, thus putting you under further stress.
That is why merely having a great product or service will not suffice, and you need to conceptualise a stellar marketing campaign as well. Understand that the human brain is programmed in such a way that it prefers imagery over other sensations. Hence, by conveying your message in the form of a video, you ensure that the audience is more receptive to your content.
Video marketing is gaining rapid popularity, and brands of all sizes are jumping on the bandwagon. Video gives startups a fairground to compete with well-established firms and establish their position. These days, most smartphones film videos in HD and 4K resolutions, and there are several free video-editing tools on the market. That way, startups with a limited marketing budget can easily create promotional videos and expect a good ROI.
In this article, we will throw light on the different ways in which startups can make the most of this marketing trend.
Create Current Affairs Videos
You can begin your video marketing journey by identifying current affairs issues of your industry domain. Create videos where you break down such topics for the layman. You can also create content where you express your stand on an industry-relevant subject.
Such videos will encourage your target group to visit your website or brand page for interesting content. The more time they spend on the page, the higher will be the chances of them browsing around and running into something that they would want to buy.
Promote Your Videos on Social Media
Social media is a cluttered place, and video is the most acceptable way for you to reach your audience organically. People go to social media for entertainment, and if you can present them video content in an enjoyable form, they are likely to relish it. Surveys have established that by 2022, the video will be dominant Facebook content.
As a startup, you can also leverage video content to promote other digital content. For example, a short video teaser that has the central points of your blog will motivate people to read it. For the best results, you can include a link to the original blog post in the video description.
Conduct Product Demos in Facebook Live
Facebook Live is the ideal platform for brands to show the backstage of their products and reveal the human side of their story. When you go live with your product demos, the audience has a better understanding of your product and all that went into building it. All their questions about the utility and usage of the product will also be answered in real-time. This will make it easier for your audience to make a purchase decision.
Producing a Live video is simpler than any other form of content. Since most live videos are shot on smartphones and webcams, you do not have to procure any costly equipment. Also, these videos are updated in real-time, and there is no need for you to edit them.
Cooperate with Influencers
Influencer collaborations can give a boost to the marketing efforts of most startups. Start the journey of influencer marketing by identifying industry experts who are popular among your target group. Make a list of all such influencers and pitch your collaboration idea. You need to realise that all such influencers receive hundreds of collaboration requests, and your pitch must stand out if you want to get a response.
Start by requesting a short collaboration where you shoot a video, and they answer a question from you. Busy influencers might find it challenging to commit to a full-fledged interview but will gladly agree to pitches asking for such small favors. Later, as you build rapport with them, you can hope to create more videos.
Video in Email Marketing
Most startups already have an email broadcast list that they use to send seasonal greeting emails to their customers. You can improve the result of your email marketing by adding video. You will be surprised to learn that the simple addition of the word ‘video’ in the email subject line gives a boot to the open rates.
Since you cannot embed your email with an actual video, it is a good idea to insert an image that looks like a video. For example, you can put a play button atop your image and have the relevant link to the video underneath it. That way, people will be prompted to watch the video.
Create How-To Videos
How-to videos are an excellent way for you to establish your industry expertise. To identify the best topics for your video, study the Google Analytics data of your blog. That way, you can identify the subjects that are best received. Choose an appropriate topic and then write a script based on the blog. You can then shoot a film on the script.
Understand while you do not need to buy a camera or expensive gadgets, it is a good idea to have a tripod for stabilisation and an external mic. These give a boost to your startup video and make you come off as professional. If you have a dedicated support team, reach out to them for the most frequently asked questions. You can then categorise them based on the subjects and create how-to videos providing them with solutions.
Cross-Promote All Your Videos
Creating a high-quality video requires planning. To make the most of it, promote your content across multiple platforms. For example, you can post a video on YouTube that you will then share on Facebook. Add a CTA to your YouTube video that takes the viewer to other relevant video content.
As a startup, you can incorporate memes as a part of your digital marketing initiatives. For this, you can use images from your videos and add quirky captions to them. Understand that the scope of video is immense, and it is up to you to come up with innovative ways of cross-promoting the video content.
With the above-mentioned seven tips, you are now equipped to begin the video marketing journey of your startup. Over time, you will develop a clearer understanding of what works for your brand and what does not. You can then improve on the quality of your videos and give your audience the type of video content that they crave for.
[Image – Photo by Sirisvisual on Unsplash]