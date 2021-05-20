HP updates OMEN gaming lineup and introduces “affordable” Victus brand

Last week we saw a number of companies announce new gaming notebooks powered by the 11th Gen Intel H series processors. Now HP is getting in on the action by revealing the latest updates to its OMEN gaming lineup, along with announcing a new Victus range of hardware aimed at those who are interested in gaming, but may not want the fully fledged pro experience that OMEN caters to.

Starting with the OMEN updates first, a new 16 and 17 notebooks have seen the light of day with a 25i gaming monitor also joining the ranks.

Looking at the notebooks, the OMEN 16 features up to Intel Core i7-11800H series processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Mobile Processor options depending on the region. On the GPU side things, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU or AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics cards are available to spec.

Internally HP is also touting the newly designed ultra-thin blades featured on the 16, as well as an 83Whr battery to deliver for up to nine hours of battery life.

Onto the higher specced OMEN 17, which HP are billing as offering desktop-grade gaming. While we’d need to review one to attest to the claim, the notebook looks well configured on paper. This as up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 16 GB or Intel Core i9-11900H processor can be chosen.

On the memory and storage front, up to 32GB DDR4 RAM is available, along with a 1TB PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD or up to two 1TB PCIe SSDs.

For now local availability on either OMEN notebook is unknown, but Stateside they’ll be available in June, starting at $1 050 for the 16 and $1 370 for the 17.

If that is already shaping up to be too expensive for you, there is also the new Victus by HP range to consider.

“Victus by HP was created to introduce gamers to an accessible, yet elevated, gaming experience built with OMEN’s DNA. As the younger sibling to the pro-ready OMEN brand, Victus aims to help anybody from any background outplay the ordinary in their quest to find out what type of gamer they are,” explains the company regarding the launch of the new gaming brand.

In terms of actual notebooks, the Victus by HP 16 is the first entrant for the range for now. As the name suggests a 16″ QHD display is present with all components housed in a body similar in size to a 15″ notebook.

For the CPU, the Intel Core i7-11800H series processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processors are available, with the GPU options being either the GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU or AMD Radeon RX 5500M.

Featuring some sustainable materials as part of its design too, the Victus by HP 16 also lands in the US in June and starts at $800.

Rounding up the full slate of announcements from HP is the 25i gaming monitor. This 24.5″ monitor delivers FullHD visuals, with HP adding a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time with overdrive, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. There’s also the ability to customise your crosshair to your liking should you be aiming to play a lot of FPS titles on it.

Also arriving in the US in June, the 25i’s RRP starts at $350.

When local availability and pricing is confirmed, we’ll be sure to share. Hopefully the wait won’t be too long.