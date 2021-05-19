Huawei Pay makes mobile payments safe and seamless

The digital landscape in South Africa has forever been changed. Working from home, videoconferencing and online shopping are now part and parcel of everyday life as we begin to adjust to the new normal.
In recent months, the country has begun to ease regulations, which means more and more people will be heading out of the confines of their homes, wearing masks and practicing safe social distancing of course.
When we do venture outside the house, paying with cash is now a thing of the past as contactless payments have become the de facto method for purchasing in many instances. Not only is making use of this method of payment more easy than trying to pay with cash, the fact that it is contactless also means it is safer.
While tapping to pay with your debit or credit card is one way to go about things, mobile payment solutions are becoming increasingly favoured by customers and retailers alike. This as it affords you one central digital location to store your necessary financial information, as well as access cards virtually in order to make payments.
It is the reason why Huawei Pay was launched in South Africa late last year, with the festive period proving the perfect testing ground for this innovative mobile payment solution. It also means that those with a Huawei smartphone are at the forefront when it comes to embracing digital solutions.
Powered by the Huawei Wallet platform, available in the AppGallery and delivered by Huawei Mobile Services, Huawei Pay brings with it a convenient way for those with a Huawei smartphone to transact without ever having to pull out their card.
Built in partnership with local payment platform Zapper, Huawei Pay offers users with a compatible device the ability to scan QR codes to facilitate payments. This provides a safe and secure way for customers to transact, with funds sitting within the Huawei Wallet platform.
Of equal importance is security, which has become an all-important consideration given how easily data can be stolen these days, not to mention the crucial aspect of privacy that will be in even sharper focus as key elements of the PoPI Act rise to the fore in coming months.
In order to offer peace of mind, Huawei Pay features the same fraud prevention technology that you find on modern day banking cards.
Add to that the fact that the solution is processed via your personal biometrics, and carrying around your phone to make payments becomes far more appealing than using a physical wallet filled with cards and cash, the latter of which always makes you a target for thieves or scammers.
Furthermore, your bank card numbers are not stored on your Huawei device, nor indeed the Huawei Pay servers, and your bank card numbers are not shared with merchants. This again offers even greater levels of security and privacy that similarly named solutions may not.
As the world starts to embrace digital solutions to adjust to the new normal and beyond, making use of a payment platform like Huawei Pay will soon be a necessity and not a luxury.
To start your Huawei Pay journey now, simply download Huawei Wallet from the AppGallery by clicking the following link from your smartphone.