If you have 600-plus followers you can try out Twitter Spaces

Since the turn of the new year, we have seen a number of players throw their hat into the ring to compete with invite-only chat app Clubhouse. One of the first to do so was Twitter Spaces, with only a select number of users on the platform able to access the new feature. That changes somewhat today, however, as Twitter Spaces is now rolling out to more people within the community, provided you have enough followers.

600 to be more precise, with that listed as the threshold to gain access at the time of writing.

“Today, we’re bringing the ability to host a Space to all accounts with 600 or more followers on Twitter. Based on what we’ve learned so far, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience. Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on learning more, making it easier to discover Spaces, and helping people enjoy them with a great audience,” explained the company in a blog post.

We've been testing and tweaking and learning from you about how to make @TwitterSpaces accessible. Today marks a huge roll-out to more accounts. If you've got it, host it, or join in! pic.twitter.com/VXbgP2qoJj — Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) May 3, 2021

“From Tweeting to talking, reading to listening, Spaces encourages and unlocks real, open conversations on Twitter with the authenticity and nuance, depth and power only the human voice can bring,” the post adds.

As for why the 600 follower number was chosen, Twitter explains that its research has found those with that many followers or more have a “good experience” on the platform. From a purely logistical perspective, that number of followers also means that an account has the necessary size to have worthwhile conversations.

Following this next test phase though, Twitter has said that Spaces will be rolled out to all of its users.

Should you be interested in Spaces, but not willing (or simply not have the follower count) to create a chat of your own, you can tune in to others.

“On Twitter for iOS and Android, when someone you follow starts or speaks in a Space, it’ll appear at the top of your timeline as a purple bubble for as long as it’s live. When you join a Space as a listener, you can react to what you hear with emojis, check out any pinned Tweets, follow along with captions, Tweet or DM the Space, or request to speak,” the platform explains.

While Clubhouse is still the cool kid, the scale that Twitter Spaces can reach, likely means it will soon overtake the iOS-only application (currently in Android beta). Given that exclusivity is what made Clubhouse popular in the first place, perhaps there will still be a market for it.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how things play out.