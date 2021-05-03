Is Standard Bank down? There’s a dedicated website with the answer

Being able to determine whether a website is acting up because of your connection or because the website is down can save you time and potentially a headache.

For the most part you might be using Down Detector, but that service relies on users reporting outages so it’s never really clear where the problem lies.

We mention this because while it might not be breaking new ground in terms of technology, Standard Bank has introduced what we’re calling a quality of life upgrade.

Last week and throughout the weekend Standard Bank experienced disruptions that left customers unable to access certain services.

“We acknowledge that the disruption of our services this past weekend impacted our customers adversely. While our teams worked tirelessly to solve the problem, our clients expect our services to be available and accessible 24/7. Despite any momentary setbacks we encounter, we will do whatever it takes to deliver on this promise. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience that this has caused,” said chief executive officer at Standard Bank South Africa, Lungisa Fuzile.

So, in a bid to give customers a better idea of what is working and when, Standard Bank has launched a services status page.

Here, customers will be able to see what features within mobile and internet banking are currently online and available. Standard Bank says it will also provide updates regarding issues on this status page.

Customers can also subscribe to the feed for updates via text message, email or through RSS and Atom Feed.

“We developed this page in the interest of transparency and customer service. We always endeavour to ensure that our systems are up and running at all times, but technology is fallible. With this tool, we are able to keep our customers informed while our teams work to fix any issues that might occur. Importantly, information is displayed in real time as it relates to problems or recovery status,” adds Fuzile.

As of time of writing, all of Standard Bank’s mobile and internet banking services are working.