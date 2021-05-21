LEGO ‘Everyone is Awesome’ set to be R700 in South Africa

Yesterday LEGO unveiled a rather special set in the form of 40516: Everyone is Awesome, a buildable piece that’s meant to celebrate diversity and based on the colours used in the various flags representing the LGBTQIA+ community.

At the time of the international reveal we did not know if the set would be made available in South Africa and, if it was, what it would cost.

Thankfully that has now been answered by the LEGO Certified Stores South Africa Facebook page. 40516: Everyone is Awesome will be exclusive to official LEGO stores where it will launch in June for R699.99.

Overseas this set costs £29.99 / $34.99 / €34.99 depending on where you live. The UK price is the best indicator of local price and, right now, £29.99 is worth around R595.

We have to say we’re a bit disappointed at the higher price here. When larger sets like the massive Daily Bugle have increased prices in SA it’s understandable because of the higher import price on massive boxes, but this relatively small set should have been closer to what those overseas are paying.

As for what’s in the box there are 346 pieces creating a great rainbow display stand, but it’s what is on that stand that is the standout here.

This set includes 11 minifigures each in a unique, solid colour. Each of these minifigures relates to one colour on the display stand.

For those outside of the LEGO hobby these are very similar to monofigs – single colour minifigures that collectors try to make by salvaging new colour releases of minifigure parts.

Collecting and making monofigs has always been something that collectors have done on their own, so an official set like this is a great boost.

After the announcement many people were asking if LEGO would be using proceeds from the set to benefit any charities or good causes which help the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.

This has since been addressed in the tweet below, so at least spending your money on this release will see some of it go to these causes. Outside of this LEGO also supports many other charities on a continuous basis.

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

