LEGO’s huge Daily Bugle costs R6K in South Africa

Earlier this week we brought you news of a new LEGO set – 76178: Daily Bugle – which allows those with deep enough pockets to recreate the famous fictional newspaper as a minifigure skyscraper.

When we covered the international reveal of the set we only had international pricing to go off of: €299.99 / £274.99 / $299.99 / AUD$499.99 / CAD$399.99 depending on where you live.

We were able to guess a localised South African price by looking at what those in the UK pay, as this is usually the closest analogue. Right now £274.99 converts to around R5 461.

The Great Yellow Brick, the online store for the official LEGO stores in South Africa, has now revealed that the set costs R5 999.99. Not to brag but this is the exact amount we guessed it would cost when it arrives on our shores.

The store page is available here with its release pegged for “mid-June”.

For your money you’re buying 3 772 pieces of LEGO that assemble into a miniature skyscraper that’s 82 centimetres tall.

This set also has a massive collection of minifigures with 25 included in the box. There’s Spider-Man regulars like J. Jonah Jameson and Black Cat, as well as some further afield inclusions in the form of Blade, The Punisher and Daredevil. We can see a lot of people spending the R6K on this set just for the minifigures.

While the Daily Bugle may impress with its size it wasn’t the only Marvel set revealed recently. 76191: Infinity Gauntlet is a scaled down version of Thanos’ gem collection glove, and it also has had its price revealed by The great Yellow Brick.

It costs R1 349.99 and will launch on 1st June locally. Again you can click around its store page to see more.

Let’s see how this one compares to overseas. The gauntlet costs $69.99 or €69.99. We have to go off of Euro pricing here, which now, converts to R1 200.07. The price difference between overseas and local pricing is much less jarring here, but that’s too be expected when the Daily Bugle is several times the size and logically costs more to import.

This set has 590 pieces and measures in at 31.9 X 13 X 11 centimetres (height X width X depth). You can’t put the gauntlet on your hand either, even if you have preternatural small hands, as the inside isn’t hallow and it attaches to a display stand once completed.