Lenovo debuts quartet of new Legion notebooks with 11th Gen H-series

This week Intel unveiled its new 11th Gen H-series processors and, like clockwork, a number of OEMs revealed their new gaming notebooks sporting the silicon. One of the manufacturers to do so was Lenovo, which had four new gaming notebooks under its Legion brand to debut.

These new devices are the 16″ Legion 7i, 16″ Legion 5i Pro and 15″/17″ Legion 5i. Accompanying the new notebooks is a gaming monitor in the form of the Legion Y25g-30.

While each of these notebooks serves up a different value proposition, there are some common elements that run throughout as a result of Intel and Nvidia components.

“The Lenovo Legion gaming PC family runs on Windows 10 to unlock the full potential of your hardware – able to handle the demands of multitasking and heavy workloads with up to 5GHz turbo frequency for peak performance on multiple cores before overclocking,” explains the company in a blog post about the announcement.

“Built for performance efficiency with eight cores and 16 threads, these Intel-powered gaming laptops are supported by Thunderbolt 4 for more reliable display connections, quicker charging and data transfers. Your laptop doesn’t have to compete for bandwidth on the same wireless channel as other devices thanks to Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that allows you to watch live gaming streams without slowdowns,” it adds.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro. Lenovo Legion 5i. Lenovo Legion 7i. Lenovo Legion Y25g-30.

Looking at the Nvidia aspects of this new gaming notebooks, the GeForce RTX 3080 GPU will be designated for the Legion 7i. Lenovo has specced the Legion 5i Pro and Lenovo Legion 5i notebooks with the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 respectively.

Shifting to some of the key features on the more expensive end of the new notebooks, Lenovo says the 7i and 5i Pro’s 16″ QHD displays boast 16:10 aspect ratios and up to 165Hz refresh rates, along with being TÜV-certified. Added to this is faster millisecond key inputs compared to two generations ago, according to Lenovo, thanks to what it calls Legion TrueStrike, as well as Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals providing an 18 percent airflow increase compared to the previous generation.

Lenovo South Africa has also been able to share some local pricing and availability details for the new devices.

All four notebook models are expected in South Africa next month, but precise pricing varies between them.

The Legion 7i, for example, will feature the 11th Gen i9 HK processor, but an RRP is not confirmed at this stage. The Legion 5i Pro will start at R27 999, with up to the 11th Gen 17 H processor available. The Legion 5i will feature up to the same processor option as the Pro, but pricing for the 15″ variant starts at R20 999.

Lastly, the Legion Y25g-30 is expected later in the year in October, which means recommended pricing cannot be confirmed at this stage.