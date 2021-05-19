LG’s new OLED evo and QNED 2021 TVs begin SA rollout

This afternoon LG South Africa unveiled its latest lineup of smart TVs during a local virtual media event.

Said event included appearances from new spokesperson Siya Kolisi, as well as some insights from the likes of Sam Wright (Tech Girl), but the real stars of the show were the new OLED evo and QNED TVs that the company showcased.

These new TVs feature the latest technology that the South Korean company has been working on, along with the local arm of the firm making some lofty claims about the OLED range in particular.

“When it comes to TV and home entertainment, the LG Self-Lit OLED range is the irrefutable best TV range on the market – beating all other TVs with the best picture quality and most advanced panel technology in existence. We’re sure to continue the trend which has given LG the title of the world’s best-selling OLED brand for the past eight consecutive years,” enthused Lance Berger, LG’s Home Entertainment Sales head.

The company is billing OLED evo as the next phase in the technology’s development, with it yielding more light per pixel to produce better images, along with a 20 percent brighter viewing experience and better HDR performance compared to previous generations.

Added to this is a new Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI processor, designated for the Z1, G1 and C1 series, and optimising the display settings depending on what content is being viewed.

As for the QNED MiniLED TVs, don’t let the mini in the name fool you, as these will be offered by LG in the 86″ to 65″ range.

4K and 8K flavours are expected for the QNED range later in the year locally, with the Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and Mini LED backlighting creating deeper blacks, more vibrant colours and excellent HDR quality for more immersive viewing experiences, according to the South Korean manufacturer.

The company is also aiming these forthcoming TVs as being particularly well suited to gaming.

“LG NanoCell is also great for gamers, supporting HDMI 2.1, AMD Free Sync, VRR and ALLM, meaning you’ll be able to play your favourite games in 4K at 120HzThere are so many reasons to consider upgrading to the latest innovations in display technology,” says LG.

So when can you pick one of these smart TVs up?

LG’s 2021 OLED TV Lineup will be available in stores from the end of May the company says, rolling into the beginning of June too. The QNED TV Lineup, however, is being launched in the third quarter of this year, they confirm.

Recommended retail prices are below, but QNED pricing will be revealed closer to the availability date:

OLED TV RANGE