Lighthouse from Sea Monster lets you gamify customer engagement

The animators and game makers at Sea Monster have launched a new platform today that will allow businesses to gamify customer engagement.

That platform is called Lighthouse and it combines quiz mechanics, mini-games, vouchers and other check-in functionality to reward and connect customers to a business.

In a time where everybody is nervous about COVID-19, being able to engage customers digitally is rather important. Sure, when we eventually come out of this normality may return but it also might not. Whatever does happen, it can’t really hurt a business to have multiple ways to engage with customers.

Lighthouse, Sea Monster tells Hypertext, is a digital engagement platform that works on mobile devices including basic smartphones. The platform allows a business or brand to deliver content where customers can earn points. These points can then be used to get rewards.

“Lighthouse can be fully branded, be ‘always on’ or aligned to short campaigns, and can include custom content and language localisation,” Sea Monster explains.

Quizzes, surveys, educational content, minigames and more can be created on the platform and rewards are whatever your brand can think up though airtime, coupons and vouchers are great options.

“We are incredibly proud to announce the launch of our brand engagement gaming platform, Lighthouse, which is for consumers as much as for businesses. Getting the most value out of their interactions with a brand is very important to people, especially during the isolating times we’re all experiencing,” Sea Monster chief executive officer, Glenn Gillis said in a press release.

A brand that is currently using Lighthouse is Student Village. Student Village is a community where students can engage with brands and get rewarded for their engagement. Traditionally, these engagements happened at university campuses but, of course that can’t happen any more.

“Lighthouse helps build a digital community and more accurately rewards students, all while engaging them in fun and interesting quizzes. Student Village has traditionally done activations on campuses and now can create a loyal student base digitally. This is incredibly important to us, as we drive true digital transformation as part of our future marketing strategy,” lead at Student Village, Jono Dicks, said.

Sea Monster goes on to say that companies within the retail, activation and entertainment sectors are already using Lighthouse.

As for pricing, Lighthouse offered a tiered pricing structure and the cost depends on how long the campaign runs for, how much analytic data your brand is looking to get in reports and how many activities the campaign will house.

For more information about Lighthouse, get in touch with Sea Monster here.