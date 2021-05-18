Loadshedding still starts at 17:00 but now we’re at Stage 1

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Thanks to several generation units returning to service overnight, loadshedding has been suspended for the working day on Tuesday and while power cuts will still happen after 17:00, the severity has been downgraded to Stage 1.

This is according to a second power alert from Eskom issued late on Tuesday afternoon.

“Further to the communication earlier this morning, Eskom would like to inform the public that due to a further improvement in the power system, loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 starting at 17:00 until 22:00 this evening. An additional generation unit has already returned to service during the day, while another is expected to return later today, which will increase the generation capacity,” wrote Eskom.

As for loadshedding for the remainder of the week, the outlook is good, but we aren’t counting our chickens just yet.

The utility reports that 14 431MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns while 2 281MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

South Africans have been asked to use electricity sparingly as demand peaks between 17:00 and 22:00.

Here’s hoping we don’t wake up to bad news about loadshedding on Wednesday.

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12