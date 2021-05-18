Loadshedding still starts at 17:00 but now we’re at Stage 1

Thanks to several generation units returning to service overnight, loadshedding has been suspended for the working day on Tuesday and while power cuts will still happen after 17:00, the severity has been downgraded to Stage 1.

This is according to a second power alert from Eskom issued late on Tuesday afternoon.

“Further to the communication earlier this morning, Eskom would like to inform the public that due to a further improvement in the power system, loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 starting at 17:00 until 22:00 this evening. An additional generation unit has already returned to service during the day, while another is expected to return later today, which will increase the generation capacity,” wrote Eskom.

As for loadshedding for the remainder of the week, the outlook is good, but we aren’t counting our chickens just yet.

The utility reports that 14 431MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns while 2 281MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

South Africans have been asked to use electricity sparingly as demand peaks between 17:00 and 22:00.

Here’s hoping we don’t wake up to bad news about loadshedding on Wednesday.