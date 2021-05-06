Loki will arrive earlier as the show switches from Friday to Wednesday

The next Disney+ show to continue the MCU is Loki which was planned to release the first of its weekly videos on 11th June. Now the show will actually be available sooner when it arrives on Wednesday 9th June.

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston appears in a short video on the show’s official account to make the announcement.

Now that “Wednesdays are the new Fridays” the timeline for the release of the six-episode series is as follows:

Episode one: 9th June

Episode two: 16th June

Episode three: 23rd June

Episode four 30th June

Episode five: 7th July

Episode six: 14th July

Wednesdays are the new Fridays 🗓 Mark your calendars for new episodes of Marvel Studios' #Loki, streaming Wednesdays starting June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HGQMl2b8Xg — Loki (@LokiOfficial) May 5, 2021

No reason is given for the show being made available sooner but, if we had to guess, it’s to try and get most of the series over with before the release of Black Widow on 9th July.

Regardless of the reasoning we’re always happy to be getting content sooner instead of another delay which has become more of the norm during the pandemic.

Along with the announcement we also have a new special look at the show titled “Doing Great” which you can watch in the embed below.

Unfortunately there’s not much new to see here that hasn’t been shown off in other trailers, but then again we suppose they had to put something out with the new 9th June release date.

At around 29 seconds into the trailer there seems to be some kind of rock in space with a hole in it in the shape of the number four. We’ve read a lot of comics in our day and we have no idea what that could be. Let us know if you do.

Now we go back to waiting and hoping that Disney+ is made available in more countries before 9th June. South Africans continue to have no legal way to access the streaming service and we highly doubt that will change in the next month before this show goes live