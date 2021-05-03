Marvel dumps a ton of MCU reveals into a tiny trailer

Well here’s something wholly unexpected: Marvel has kind of Trojan-horsed information about the upcoming MCU slate using a trailer that celebrates the movie-going experience.

The embedded trailer below, simply titled “Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies” starts off with a voiceover from the late Stan Lee about unity and human connections, alluding to the feelings of seeing movies together in a theatre.

The trailer expertly uses an audience reaction video from the famous “Avengers, assemble” moment from Avengers: Endgame to highlight this point. It, and many other pivotal moments from the MCU, were best experienced in theatres thanks to everyone reacting at once.

We thought that was all this video has to offer – kind of a reminder of the movies and why we should look forward to going back to them once we’re all vaccinated and the pandemic has been contained.

But, nope, in a flurry after some Black Widow shots we get a quickfire set of reveals for MCU movies, their titles and release dates which ends on a logo for the Fantastic Four.

Some of these have been known for a while but it’s good to have them all in one place from an official source.

So you don’t have to keep replaying the videos, here are those movies and their dates:

Black Widow | 9th July 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings | 3rd September 2021

The Eternals | 5th November 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home | 17th December 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | 25th March 2022

Thor: Love And Thunder | 6th May 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | 8th July 2022

The Marvels | 11th November 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | 17th February 2023

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 | 5th May 2023

Untitled Fantastic Four movie

Yip, Marvel just showed off its slate of movies into the middle of 2023 effectively revealing a full two plus years of films set in the MCU.

The first big surprise here is some glimpses of The Eternals. We’ve seen precious little of this movie which was supposed to be ought right now if not for COVID-19, so we’re hoping a full trailer is on the way soon.

The next big bombshell is the new Black Panther movie with this trailer effectively being its title reveal. It’s still unknown how this project will come together after the death of the Black Panther himself Chadwick Boseman, and we suppose it will be some time until this is reveal given the far off release of Wakanda Forever.

Finally we return to the Fantastic Four. As the reveal of the movies was chronological we can expect this three or four months after Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3. Going off of the pattern in that list that should be around July 2023.

We know that was the entire point of this trailer but we do miss going to theatres, especially for Marvel movies which came out regularly so you could depend on a fun time every few months. We have to again hope that some normalcy can return in the near future for this to happen again.