Mass Effect Legendary Edition has a successful weekend on Steam

Mass Effect Legendary Edition had its launch weekend recently after being released on 14th May and now, on the following Monday, we can look at some numbers to see how it did.

Until BioWare or EA releases some official stats we will have to look at third parties for those numbers with Steam Database being the go to in this situation. As a reminder Steam Database is a third party platform that pulls figures from Steam and, while it’s good as a gauge, it’s not official.

With that out of the way Mass Effect Legendary Edition was the top selling game for the week ending 16th May 2021. The top 10 items in terms of sales for this time period are:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Resident Evil Village Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle Valve Index VR Kit Subnautica: Below Zero It Takes Two Hood: Outlaws & Legends DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker BIOMUTANT

We can look at the detailed Steam Database page for the Legendary Edition to get more information. Here it is estimated that the game has sold anywhere between 70 000 and 239 400 copies on Steam alone.

Sales aside we do have some official numbers about the number of people actually playing. Valve’s public Game and Player Statistics lists the Legendary Edition with a peak player count in the last 48 hours of 59 817. The current players on this South African Monday morning is still high at 20 354 right now.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is, at the time of writing, the 20th most played game on Steam. This is a very impressive result as the most played list is dominated by multiplayer titles which necessitate lots of players being online at once.

This can be seen in the fact that this game is sandwiched between two multiplayer giants: Payday 2 in 19th place (53 192 peak, 20 415 in game right now) and Rocket league in 21st place (79 139 peak, 20 319 in game right now).

With all those numbers in mind it’s even more impressive as this game is available on so many other platforms outside of Steam. For PC it’s also on Origin, and there’s also console versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.