Microsoft pulls the plug on Windows 10X

Later this year Microsoft had originally planned to roll out its Windows 10X operating system to new form factor devices like the Surface Neo and Duo (pictured in header), with the dynamic OS first revealed back in 2019. It was also intended to be a potential competitor to Chrome OS, but now Microsoft has decided to scrap those plans and is no longer rolling out Windows 10X.

The announcement was hidden in a Windows May 2021 update blog post, where the company explained how it would be refocusing its efforts on customers.

“Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company,” writes John Cable, VP for Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery.

“Our teams continue to invest in areas where the 10X technology will help meet our customer needs as well as evaluate technology experiences both in software and hardware that will be useful to our customers in the future,” he adds.

It therefore looks like Microsoft will be plucking the most customer-centric elements of 10X and integrating them into preview builds of the regular version of Windows 10.

Cable explained that some of these features will include the app container technology which will be integrating into products like Microsoft Defender Application Guard. Added to this will be an enhanced voice typing experience, modernised touch keyboard with optimised key sizing, sounds, colours and animations.

While it looks like the development of Windows 10X is not for nought, Microsoft does not fully detail the reason why the new operating system has been ditched.

“Following a year-long exploration and engaging in conversations with customers, we realized that the technology of Windows 10X could be useful in more ways and serve more customers than we originally imagined. We concluded that the 10X technology shouldn’t just be confined to a subset of customers,” notes Cable.

What these means for devices like the aforementioned Surface Neo and Duo is unclear for now, along with the prospect of similarly interesting form factors for future Windows 10 products.