Oppo A74 5G with 5000mAh battery now available in SA

Having recently launched the impressive Reno5 5G in South Africa, now Oppo is broadening its range of 5G supporting smartphones by bringing the new Oppo A74 5G to our shores. The latest addition to the lineup is not a premium mid-range offering like the Reno5, but is still boasting some noteworthy elements that its fellow mid-range devices are not.

One of the big standouts, apart from the support for 5G, is the massive 5 000mAh battery onboard the A74. Combined with 18W fast charging, Oppo is billing it for multi-day use before you need to visit a plug point.

Other features worth singling out include a 6.5″ FullHD+ display (2400×1080) that supports up to 90Hz refresh rates. Added to this is a quad camera setup on the rear – 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP monochrome. There’s also a 16MP front facing option for selfies.

Looking at some of the other internals, the 5G support comes thanks to an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, which is paired with a generous 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The Oppo A74 5G is ticking several boxes then in terms of a solid mid-range smartphone. With a number of Chinese companies releasing aggressively priced options of late, the A74 5G comes well equipped on paper.

Speaking of price, the Oppo A74 5G carries a recommended price tag of R7 499, with it available to purchase from a number of local retailers. You can also pick it up from Vodacom and MTN stores on a 24-month contract at R399 per month.