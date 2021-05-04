PayFast Ecommerce Virtual Summit scheduled for 17 – 20 May

Throughout 2020 we heard how ecommerce was growing in leaps and bounds and now PayFast together with the Insaka Ecommerce Academy are hosting a summit to help more businesses break into the the space.

The PayFast Ecommerce Virtual Summit hosted by Insaka Ecommerce Academy is set to take place this month from 17th May to 20th May.

“From groceries to clothing and tech, South African consumers have embraced online shopping as a convenient means of retail. Despite the lowering of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the variety of products available, and ease of online shopping has sustained consumer interest in the ecommerce sector. This presents an opportunity for more businesses and entrepreneurs to move online,” says managing director and founder at PayFast, Jonathan Smit.

The summit is aimed helping entrepreneurs and startups break into the ecommerce space or scale their business. The summit is free to attend and last year we saw 10 500 people participate in the event.

This year the summit will play host to over 30 speakers from a variety of firms. Speakers include:

Warrick Kernes – CEO and founder at Insaka Ecommerce Academy

Craig Lubbe – CEO at Bid or Buy

Laurian Venter – Director at One Day Only

Lauretta Ngakane – Consultant at Rich Rewards Trading

Brandon Yang – Director at Honey Whale

As mentioned the summit is free to attend, all you need to do is register your attendance over on the Insaka website.

Ecommerce is only growing and if your business is not participating in that economy just yet, then the PayFast Ecommerce Virtual Summit is well worth checking out later this month.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]