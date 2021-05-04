PowerA Waluigi controller is something only a mother could love

An Amazon listing has revealed a new product from third party manufacturer PowerA in the form of a controller with Waluigi branding.

This is a reskin of the Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch which PowerA sells in numerous varieties. The store page on Amazon has it priced at $49.99 (~R724) with a 4th June release date.

Before we get into the specs here the real seller is, of course, the styling. Erm, well we use the word “styling” loosely here. The purple face combined with yellow back and white accents is striking to say the least. The choice to put the opposite colour buttons on the purple and yellow segments makes it even more outlandish.

And, whenever you’re feeling lonely, all you have to do is look down and see Waluigi’s grinning face staring right back at you. If you suffer some kind of mental breakdown from the colours, the name “Waluigi” is right there in bold white text so you never forget.

Joking aside we do unironically like this for its sheer audacity and the fact that this is officially licenced by Nintendo, if you care about such things.

As for everything else this is a wireless controller that PowerA claims will run for up to 30 hours and, once you’re empty, you can charge it up again via the three-metre long USB Type-C cable included in the box.

Those three extra purple buttons on the back are used for programmable inputs and, judging from reviews of other similar products from PowerA, the build quality is decent.

Unfortunately several Nintendo Switch functions are not present here. “Does not support HD rumble, IR, or amiibo NFC,” reads the product description. As we covered in our review of the Hori Split Pad Pro we’re more than happy to give these features up for an ergonomic controller that costs less than Nintendo first party offerings.

[Via – /r/NintendoSwitch]