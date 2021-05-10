Resident Evil Village cracks Steam’s top 10 most played

Resident Evil Village launched this past weekend and has been doing fantastically, at least on PC.

This as the official Steam: Game and Player Statistics reports that the title broke into the top ten most played games on the platform.

We can see this thanks to the table below which shows stats for the most popular games over the last day. Resident Evil Village, in ninth place, is surrounded by multiplayer-focused games.

The latest entry in the franchise from Capcom is actually the only game which is strictly singleplayer, once again proving that there’s always room in the market for solo experiences.

Oh, and for those wondering about “Source SDK Base 2013 Multiplayer”, it’s apparently used as part of a mod for Grand Theft Auto V. This piece of software consistently shows up in the Steam top ten beating out most games on the platform, a testament to the continued popularity of GTA V.

GAME CURRENT PLAYERS PEAK TODAY
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 437,778 981,13
Dota 2 306,985 642,112
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS 169,641 393,069
Apex Legends 129,434 292,094
Team Fortress 2 73,79 85,502
Grand Theft Auto V 60,814 128,179
Source SDK Base 2013 Multiplayer 59,81 185,358
Rust 55,607 122,953
Resident Evil Village 46,046 94,893
PAYDAY 2 43,949 47,462

Outside of the statistic reports from Steam we can look elsewhere for more context on the success of Resident Evil Village.

Steam Database, an unofficial tracker of the store, commented on the success back on launch day.

“Resident Evil Village reached 100,000 concurrent players, a first for the series! On top of that, there are currently over 600,000 viewers on Twitch,” a Steam Database account reads.

According to the Steam Database page there has been a 106 631 all-time peak which happened just yesterday, Sunday 9th May.

If you’re out of the loop and not sure why Resident Evil Village is so popular make sure to read our launch day review.

With the launch weekend now over it will be interesting to see if this game can continue its success going into the rest of 2021.

More interesting numbers from Steam Database.
