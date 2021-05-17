Samsung serves up teasers of its new foldable phone displays

The jury is still out when it comes to foldable phone displays. Only a handful of manufacturers have pushed ahead with the technology but quality, form factors and features still remain an area that requires greater thought. That said Samsung was not wavered in its investment into foldable phone technology, having already released a number of devices to market, as well as committing to debuting new devices in the coming year and beyond.

Potentially offering a teaser of the devices to come is Samsung, which has revealed a few different concept images and renders at Display Week 2021.

While there is no formal announcement or press release at the time of writing regarding the new foldable phone concepts, sites like SamMobile have been sharing images that Samsung reportedly showcased for Display Week.

Along with smartphones, there are concept images for tablets and notebooks, but it is the smaller form factor devices that have grabbed our immediate attention.

The concept in the header image above for example is said to be a double folding OLED panel, which has a maximum screen size of 7.2″ when unfolded. We have long been interested in devices that can be made more compact, as well as larger, so this concept would indeed fit the bill. Whether it is the natural successor to the Galaxy Z Fold2, however, remains to be seen.

There is also a rollable, or slidable display as Samsung has termed it, below.

This device is not too dissimilar to the concept that Oppo showcased earlier in the year, and works in a similar way to the LG rollable TV that is already on sale in South Korea. With a few manufacturers already testing out this form factor, it looks like one that will be embraced by many companies moving forward.

The fact that Samsung is also testing out folding display technology on other device segments, such as tablets and notebooks, points to some promise in the market for such offerings. That said, these devices carry with it a premium price tag, so it remains to be seen if interest will still be there once the hefty price tags are revealed as well.

For now though, we’re intrigued to see where Samsung takes its foldable phones in future, with the options we’ve seen to date, proving more miss than hit.