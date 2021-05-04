Showmax’s movie release schedule for May is all kinds of fantastic

We are big fans of Showmax here in the Hypertext office. Not only has the platform been investing in local content for years, its spread of international content is nothing to turn your nose up at.

This month, however, Showmax is hitting it out of the park with some big name releases and a few “boxsets” that you might be interested in.

Let’s start with an ongoing release – the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The first three episodes of the season are available right now with new episodes hitting Showmax every Thursday. All three of the previous seasons are also available on Showmax to binge watch though we warn you, it’s a heavy watch.

It’s the film release schedule for May 2021 which has us salivating, however.

On 20th May Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island starring Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson and the brilliant Marisa Tomei hits Showmax.

On 24th May, Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn arrives on Showmax.

Other notable releases this month include:

The Goldfinch – 6th May

Cut Throat City – 13th May

The Good Liar – 17th May

Ordinary Love – 27th May

IT: Chapter Two – 31st May

We also mentioned boxsets and, if we’re being honest these two film series are worth the price of admission alone.

The Matrix trilogy becomes available to stream on 31st May. With a fourth film on the way we’re looking forward to re-watching the trilogy for the first time in ages.

The second boxset coming to Showmax is the complete Harry Potter series from the first film all the way to the second part of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The following “modern classics” as Showmax terms them, will be headed to the platform this month as well.

Troy – 6th May

The Rest of Us – 10th May

The Wedding Singer – 10th May

Wedding Crashers – 10th May

Inception – 17th May

Interstellar – 17th May

First Strike – 17th May

Rumble in the Bronx – 17th May

Get Hard – 20th May

Get Smart – 27th May

It’s worth remembering that Showmax recently cut the price of its mobile subscription to R39 which still gives you access to the full catalogue of movies and series on Showmax.