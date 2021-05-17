Some of the best apps to help students study

Written by Tasha Kolesnikova, content team leader, on behalf of Studyworld.
Remember, the teachers used to say, “You don’t always have a calculator at hand, so learn to count in your head.” Almost every student in their smartphone has a calculator and a whole world of applications for various tasks. It’s time to learn how to choose virtual assistants to help develop and gain critical academic skills.
We have prepared an overview of applications that can improve the process of education and assimilation of information.
Brainly
When doing homework, students often have questions that there is no one to ask. Instead of going to an unverified source on the Internet and transferring mistakes into your notebook, you can get quality answers with detailed explanations in the Brainly app.
Do you need online help with geometry or other subjects? Clearly describe the assignment or question you cannot handle. All application users will answer your question: students from different educational institutions, teachers, and experts. People answer questions with the supervision of moderators who ensure that the answers are correct. To ask questions, the user needs to earn points by answering questions from others. This mechanic encourages helping students and learning new things together with other people.
One Big Thing
One Big Thing is an application that helps you focus on one of the most important goals throughout the day. You note one goal for the day and two or three secondary tasks necessary to achieve it or those you need to switch to later. The application is designed in the form of stickers, usually attached in a prominent place: such associations allow you to remember important information better. For example, you have a day to prepare a physics project – the main goal and all the tasks necessary for the project will be before your eyes.
Photomath
Since math is one of the most challenging subjects, students question how to get good geometry or algebra homework help? Photomath is the most innovative high school math app ever. The app helps you solve math problems, check homework, and prepare for upcoming exams, ranging from arithmetic to trigonometry. The program offers a step-by-step solution algorithm with several options and a graphical representation. You can photograph examples for the solution, and the application works even without the Internet.
Even though many consider this application to be purely entertainment, it contains a lot of useful information. For example, you can find examples of beautiful designs of essays, templates for planning, and just things that will inspire and motivate you. But be careful and don’t forget that your productivity won’t increase from just flipping through pictures – you need to bring ideas to life.
ReaderPro
ReaderPro is a speed reading simulator that will help you absorb information much faster. Progress will be noticeable in a couple of weeks if you devote at least 20 minutes a day to the application. The skill will come in handy at university or college when you have to independently search for information for practical classes, projects, and coursework.
Avocation
Avocation is an excellent app if you want to develop healthy habits: wake up earlier, do your homework right after you get out of school, exercise, or drink more water every day to improve your health. The application is a tracker of actions that you need to perform daily. A nice bonus will be a perfect avocado design. If you follow the plan regularly, you can grow your virtual tree.
ReadEra
ReadEra is a handy reader for most electronic book formats. You can download artwork or upload textbook files. This will help you not to carry a heavy bag of books every day. And it will also allow you to repeat the studied material even on public transport conveniently. Plus, such a book is always with you, and it only needs a sufficient battery charge of the smartphone.
[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]