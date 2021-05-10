Sony’s PS5 supply issues likely to continue into 2022

The struggle to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 console locally has been well documented. We suspected that this situation would not change throughout 2021 following the company’s recent quarterly earnings report, but it looks like supply issues regarding the next-gen console could continue into 2022 as well.

This was confirmed by Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki, in an interview with Bloomberg (paywall), where he outlined the company’s ongoing inability to keep up with demand for the console amid the current pandemic.

“I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” he told Bloomberg.

“We have sold more than 100 million units of the PlayStation 4 and considering our market share and reputation, I can’t imagine demand dropping easily,” the CFO added.

While the demand is likely pleasing to many executives in the Sony boardroom, not being able to manufacture and ship the necessary devices will certainly be a test for the patience of avid PlayStation fans, who have saved their hard earned money to get their hands on the PS5. Just how long they are willing to wait with the lure of the Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass also in play, remains to be seen.

The company plans to manufacture 14.8 million over the coming financial year, but seeing as how it sold 7.8 million since the PS5’s launch in November this year, it is unclear whether such a goal is attainable unless the pandemic all but subsides globally in the coming months.

If Sony aims to capitalise on the demand for its next-gen console, the company will not only have to ramp up production in the coming months, but ensure its supply chain is robust too. With no end in sight for COVID-19 at the moment, the prospect of demand and capacity changing, looks slim for now.

[Source – Bloomberg]