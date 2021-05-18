Steam client update caters to people with truly massive libraries

Late last night, or early this morning depending on your time zone, the Steam client got an update that will be downloaded and applied automatically.
The patch notes, which you can read below, have a fix for what we can imagine will only affect a tiny amount of users. Under the general subheader it’s announced that those with 25 000 or more games in their libraries should avoid some crashes in the future.
Outside of Valve employees, the obscenely rich or the winner of this famous giveaway, we imagine most people don’t have anywhere close to that many games. Even those who love splurging on sales and Humble Bundles would struggle to get to that amount, but we suppose if you did at least Valve is making sure your client doesn’t crash.
The rest of the patch notes are typical small changes with the only other entry grabbing our attention being more options for deadzones in joysticks. Anyone who has had problems with deadzones in the past knows how irritating they can be so we appreciate any attention they can get.
- Fix a possible crash for users with around 25,000 or more games
- Fix a hitch for users with large libraries after clicking past the first page of the install wizard.
- Fixed current step status being truncated in the Library while installing a game
- Fixed a bug with not restoring missing symlinks when verifying integrity of game files
- Achievements that track progress will now display progress in their hovers on the game details page
- Added options for joystick deadzones sources. Modes can now use no deadzone, the deadzone from the controller’s calibration, or a custom deadzone. Joystick modes bound to joystick outputs will default to have no deadzone.
- Increased responsiveness of Action Set and Action Set Layer changes bound to button presses
- Fixed an issue where radial menus could send the previously highlighted item when clicking before the radial menu is fully on-screen
- Fixed some cases where games rapidly turning on and off rumble could cause hitches for Switch Controllers.
- Fixed error launching the streaming client on some Windows systems
- Fixed potential streaming client crash when starting the stream
- Use VA-API 0.2 on Linux for optional hardware decode functionality, depends on up to date 32-bit libva packages for your distribution
- Fix mouse input sometimes failing to work in browser window iframes.
- Offer better diagnostics when Steam Play tools cannot be removed due to dependencies. Improve overall robustness.
- Updated fossilize layer to be compatible with recent Proton Experimental.