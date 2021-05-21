Storytel subscribers will be able to listen to audiobooks on Spotify soon

Right, we’re not sure what Spotify’s play is anymore but if we had to take a stab at it, we’d say that the platform wants to become the destination for aural media consumption whether that be music, podcasts or, starting later this year, audiobooks.

On Thursday Spotify announced that it has partnered with Storytel, an audiobook service, to bring its content to Spotify. This doesn’t mean that audiobooks will suddenly become available to all Spotify subscribers but rather that existing Storytel subscribers will be able to listen to audiobooks via Spotify.

Spotify didn’t relay an exact date that this will be happening stating instead it would be available “later in 2021”.

“By utilizing the Spotify Open Access Platform, Storytel will be able to deliver its premium audiobooks offering using Spotify’s best-in-class platform, all while retaining direct control over their relationship to their audience,” global head of studios at Spotify, Courtney Holt, said in a statement.

The Open Access Platform was introduced last month when Spotify announced that podcasters could cordon off content for paying subscribers on Spotify.

The move into audiobooks, while strange, makes a degree of sense if Spotify aims to be the destination for anything audio related and we have to say, that’s a pretty smart play.

While one can get podcasts, music and audiobooks from a variety of sources, being able to access them through one platform is a convenience we’d love to have and we’re sure many other folks would too.

What’s important about this Open Access Platform is that Spotify allows creators to retain control over how they engage with subscribers and their business while still leveraging the might of the Spotify platform.

The firm is in the process of opening up the Open Access Platform and will share more details in due course as well details regarding additional partners.

[Source – Spotify]