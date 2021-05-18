The items you’re most likely to forget in an Uber

Apparently, according to astrologists, Mercury is entering retrograde soon which means absolutely nothing to us but apparently we’re all going to be more forgetful which to us just seems like Tuesday.

Whether or not you believe that the celestial bodies have some effect on humans we can all agree that forgetting something valuable somewhere isn’t a great experience.

Thankfully when it comes to Uber, getting an item you left in your ride back is relatively simple. But before we get into that, let’s take a look at the annual Uber Lost & Found Index which details the items most commonly forgotten in an Uber.

Usually this list is populated by weird and wonderful items but given how 2020 played out, this year things are a bit more normal. At the top of the list is a phone or camera. While a camera is a bit odd, the phone makes sense especially if like us you often leave your phone in your own car by accident.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items in South Africa are:

Phone / camera Keys Headphones / speaker Wallet / Purse Backpack / bag / folders / box / luggage Clothing Glasses Jewelry / watch / make-up Groceries Laptop

While things are quite normal locally, Uber says globally it has seen reports of a lost tooth, hair bonnets and even frozen meat.

Uber also reports that the most forgetful cities (as in the cities were more folks forget items) in no particular order are:

Johannesburg

Pretoria

Cape Town

The days riders are most likely to forget items in their Uber are Thursdays and Fridays.

Now generally speaking in our experience, drivers are quick to alert riders if they have left an item behind. However, you should call your driver via the Uber app as soon as you notice something of yours isn’t with you anymore.

If you happen to forget your phone you can log into Uber via a computer and do the following”