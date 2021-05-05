The more we see of Necromunda: Hired Gun the more we like

Necromunda: Hired Gun is one of the latest Warhammer 40K games to be published by Focus Home Interactive and we last saw it in April when it was shown that you could pet the dog. Or, err, the cyber-mastiff.

Now we can see a bit more of this title thanks to a gameplay overview trailer. Unfortunately this is a very quickly cut trailer with only highlights. We’d love to see something like a 10-minute plus walkthrough of a mission before launch, but this will do for now.

As the trailer starts with explaining this is an FPS by a smaller studio – Streum On Studio who is no stranger to this kind of game. The developer is probably most famous for E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy.

We’re more familiar with them for the game they did before Necromunda: Hired Gun, another game set in the 40K universe in the form of Space Hulk: Deathwing.

As we explained in our launch review Deathwing had impeccable art and attention to detail, but was a failure when it game to actual gameplay and technical issues.

We bring this up to temper our expectations because this latest look at Hired Gun is impressive. The shooting looks fast and fluid, there seems to be a massive variety of weapons and the progression as a bounty hunter seems interesting.

Stale, samey gameplay was a massive problem in Deathwing and, on the surface, it seems that Streum On Studio has addressed them head one here.

“Nothing comes easy in Hired Gun, fighting and even trailing targets will put the best bounty hunters to the test. Use your grappling hook and wall running abilities to close in on your prey across rotting agri-farms, industrious chemlabs and ancient strongholds. Then, assisted by your loyal Mastiff, unleash a ballet of destruction to complete your contract in style before returning to Martyr’s End for a celebratory drink and a round of upgrading your weapons and armor,” reads a press release attached to the new trailer.

We won’t have to wait that much longer to see if this all pans out as Necromunda: Hired Gun is launching on 1st June for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.