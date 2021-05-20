The Snapdragon 778G is Qualcomm’s latest 5G chip for mid-range phones

If you pick up a 5G supporting phone that is not made by Apple or Huawei, it will likely be sporting a processor from Qualcomm. The silicon manufacturer has been on a tear of late when it comes to 5G chipsets and its latest offering is aimed at the premium mid-range space – the Snapdragon 778G.

This latest iteration in the 700 series from Qualcomm already has a few suitors, with the likes of Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, Realme and Xiaomi all having access to the chipset and expected to reveal devices powered by the Snapdragon 778G in coming months.

For those smartphone fiends in SA, that likely means keeping an eye out on what Chinese firms Oppo and Xiaomi announce, in particular.

“Snapdragon 778G brings many of the latest premium technologies and features into the high-tier to help make next generation experiences more broadly accessible,” notes Kedar Kondap, VP of product management at Qualcomm.

So what flagship features have percolated down to this new chipset?

Well Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 778G will feature triple image-signal processors, allowing you to capture three images or video simultaneously to yield better overall quality. This is something we saw on the Snapdragon 888, and now this mid-range offering has it. It also means users will be able to capture content in 4K HDR10+ content, provided the phone’s display you’re using features similar support.

The 6nm architecture of the 778G sees performance and power efficiency gains, with the Kryo 670 CPU generating up to 40 percent better overall CPU performance and the Adreno 642L GPU offering up to 40 percent faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation. Added to this is Qualcomm’s sixth generation AI engine that reportedly delivers twice the performance compared to its predecessor.

There’s also the integrated Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System to support mmWave and sub-6 5G capabilities, along with WiFi 6 connectivity for up to 2.9Gbps.

All in all in looks to be a well appointed chipset, but now we need to wait to see how smartphone makers utilise it on their latest mid-range devices.