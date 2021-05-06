Twitter is getting its own Billboard chart

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Anybody who likes sharing music on Twitter is about to feel a small slice of vindication because those tweets are going to help form a new chart from Billboard.

The Billboard Hot Trending Powered by Twitter is going to be a daily chart that will track music related trends and conversations on Twitter. The key here is that Billboard is tracking conversations rather than how much a song is being listened to.

This could mean we see older tracks on this chart especially if they happen to go viral like when TikTok user @420doggface208 skated to Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams last year.

“This is all tied to conversation,” said Twitter’s head of entertainment partnerships, Sarah Rosenberg. “This is another cool way to slice and dice music data that’s different from what they are doing with all the other charts out there.”

But fun is not the only point of this chart.

According to a Bloomberg report, Twitter and Billboard are looking at monetising the chart. Advertisers will be able to sponsor the chart itself or they can buy sponsorships within videos and articles created about the chart.

“Advertisers can align with the hottest trends in music and the most buzzworthy topics,” Billboard president Julian Holguin told Bloomberg. “Moving at the speed of culture is hard to do, and this chart can help advertisers take part in that.”

We’re curious to see how this chart performs and how it impacts the music scene. Play count has always been a metric for success, but conversation is an interesting metric to measure.

We’re curious to see if other charts begin analysing conversation for charts but that would require partnering with a platform like Twitter which has access to a large number of conversations.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12