Twitter is getting its own Billboard chart

Anybody who likes sharing music on Twitter is about to feel a small slice of vindication because those tweets are going to help form a new chart from Billboard.

The Billboard Hot Trending Powered by Twitter is going to be a daily chart that will track music related trends and conversations on Twitter. The key here is that Billboard is tracking conversations rather than how much a song is being listened to.

This could mean we see older tracks on this chart especially if they happen to go viral like when TikTok user @420doggface208 skated to Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams last year.

I will never be as cool as this guy, skateboarding, drinking juice straight out of the bottle, and vibing to Fleetwood Mac. pic.twitter.com/vjhmqb7kNR — SassyMétisChick ❤️ 🇨🇦❤️ (@SassyMetisChick) September 25, 2020

“This is all tied to conversation,” said Twitter’s head of entertainment partnerships, Sarah Rosenberg. “This is another cool way to slice and dice music data that’s different from what they are doing with all the other charts out there.”

But fun is not the only point of this chart.

According to a Bloomberg report, Twitter and Billboard are looking at monetising the chart. Advertisers will be able to sponsor the chart itself or they can buy sponsorships within videos and articles created about the chart.

“Advertisers can align with the hottest trends in music and the most buzzworthy topics,” Billboard president Julian Holguin told Bloomberg. “Moving at the speed of culture is hard to do, and this chart can help advertisers take part in that.”

We’re curious to see how this chart performs and how it impacts the music scene. Play count has always been a metric for success, but conversation is an interesting metric to measure.

We’re curious to see if other charts begin analysing conversation for charts but that would require partnering with a platform like Twitter which has access to a large number of conversations.

