Ukheshe Technologies eyes expansion into Asia-Pacific region

The importance of the role digital solutions have played in helping folks continue their lives during a global pandemic cannot be understated. Whether it’s using video conferencing platforms to see and talk with loved ones or dropping in for a chat with a celeb on an audio chat platform – technology has been the saving grace of our sanity over the last year.

And it’s not just South Africa that has seen a surge in the importance of digital solutions as Ukheshe Technologies announces its expanding into the Asia-Pacific region.

“Ukheshe aims to partner with local institutions by offering credible, agile solutions in an ever-changing market. Our payment technologies also solve for the problems of expensive acceptance rails and carrying cash, particularly in markets within Asia-Pacific where digital wallets are expected to become the preferred online payment method over the next four years,” explains Ukheshe Technologies’ chief executive officer, Clayton Hayward.

Among those solutions is Eclipse. Eclipse enables single API integration to access multiple payment solutions with the inclusion of third-party products. This allows Ukheshe partners to create a wide variety of customisable payment products.

The Eclipse API offers user authentication and know your customer, virtual and prepaid cards, digital wallets, loan management, messaging, fraud detection, payments, ecommerce, Mastercard acquiring, issuing, all in one integrated solution

The expansion into the Asia-Pacific region is being led by Donovan Drew who has been appointed as president of Ukheshe Technologies in the region.

“We believe we can aid traditional players in re-securing some of their traditional flows by partnering with issuers and acquirers in a dynamic and constantly evolving environment. On the back of tremendous success in Africa, Asia-Pacific offers a similar opportunity to use our talent and experience to deliver world-class payment solutions,” says Drew of the expansion.

Currently Ukheshe provides the platforms and technology that support nine issuers which is made up of three telcos and six banks and fintechs. The firm also boasts a network of 334 029 merchants and 2 271 880 apps combined which process millions of transactions every month.

Best of luck to the firm with its expansion efforts.

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext.

