Up to $50k in funding available in 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program

This week Facebook has opened up for applications to one of its annual community-focused initiatives. This as community leaders from South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya are encouraged to apply for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program.

This year the Program is offering participants training, mentorship and up to $50 000 in funding to invest in an initiative that extends their community’s positive impact.

The selected leaders will spend five months learning from experts, coaches and a customised curriculum so they can strengthen their community, adds Facebook. Lessons include community identity foundations, leading action-oriented programmes and sustainability. Participants will also receive early access to new Facebook products aimed at helping communities better manage and activate their members.

The company adds that participants will then spend three months executing their initiatives. They will collaborate with advocates and leaders in the community space and work with the local respective Facebook team to bring their ideas to life.

“Facebook communities and their leaders are helping to resolve social challenges, sharing knowledge and information, while connecting with others that share their interests or passion for a cause. We’ve seen so many incredible communities from across South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria using our platform to drive change and provide support and encouragement for thousands of people, we’re excited to offer their Facebook Community leaders this program to help amplify their impact even more,” notes Kiran Yoliswa, partner management lead for MEA Community Partnerships at Facebook, regarding the initiative.

The Program guidelines advise that it is open to communities that have a presence in Facebook Groups, with leaders who are 18 years or older. Communities must have existed for over one year and must have a minimum size of 1 000 members.

Applications opened earlier this week and close on 31st May, with more information available about the Community Accelerator Program at this dedicated portal.