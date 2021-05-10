Venom​: Let There Be Carnage trailer – they fixed Woody’s wig

Sony Pictures has finally given us a trailer for the upcoming sequel to Venom from 2018. Venom​: Let There Be Carnage is the name of this film and before we get into the trailer, let’s talk about hair.

In an end credits scene from the first movie it was revealed that Woody Harrelson would be playing Cletus Kasady, the person who will also be inhabited by a symbiote and become Carnage. Sure, fine, whatever.

The problem was Harrelson’s wig. Instead of looking like a derange serial killer, Harrelson looked like Little Orphan Annie. Or Sideshow Bob. Or Chucky.

Thankfully, for Let There Be Carnage, they’ve given the actor a more sensible wig as you can see in the trailer embedded below and the header image above.

“Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage,” reads the official synopsis of the movie on its dedicated website.

While that doesn’t tell us much at all the trailer explains most of it. After the events of the first movie Tom Hardy’s character Eddie Brock is still living with the Venom symbiote. At some point Cletus Kasady / Woody in a better wig is put to death for all his murders, but is instead injected with his own symbiote, becoming Carnage.

In terms of story that’s all we really need. At some point Venom and Carnage will fight and the former will likely win because it’s the hero of the piece.

In our launch review of 2018’s Venom we called the movie joyless as it stumbled around for its run length. It was packed with problems that we hope are addressed in this sequel.

One of those problems is that the big fight scene of the movie – in which multiple symbiotes fight – was a confusing mess that made the Michael Bay Transformers movies look good in comparison.

Let There Be Carnage looks to have a bigger focus on the symbiotes fighting which has us worried that it will repeat this mistake. Hopefully the filmmakers can improve on this and we’re not presented with formless CGI goo bumping into other formless CGI goo.

Venom​: Let There Be Carnage is slated for release on 24th September 2021 in theatres only.