Vuma survey shows silver surfers embraced connectivity during lockdown

Our data habits and connectivity needs have changed immeasurably as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

As more people were working and studying from home, capacity had to be improved, along with online services becoming a necessity for many. Naturally we saw ecommerce and streaming increase substantially as a result, and a new study conducted by BMIT on behalf of local fibre service provider Vuma provides a bit more insight into the habits of users in SA.

The survey pools data from more than 27 000 respondents, specifically looking at what they used their connectivity for during the 2020 lockdown period.

Some of the data from the survey is more expected than others. Work and social media for example, both accounted for 96 percent of what households used their internet for. Streaming services were similarly high at 91 percent.

One of the more interesting aspects is how older users embraced online services during this time, particularly as a means of staying connected to loved ones during lockdown. We’re sure that many reading this likely helped their grandparents or relatives to set up a Zoom call when Easter, the festive season or birthdays came around.

In fact 86 percent of pensioners, or silver surfers as Vuma has termed them, made use of voice and video calling platforms in order to stay in touch, according to the survey.

“Fibre to the home has revolutionised the way people access entertainment, education resources, and even how they communicate with loved ones. The technology proved to be even more revolutionary during the pandemic, with countless households using it to stay connected to people and things they love, work remotely, and access information and updates about COVID-19,” notes Lianne Williams, head of Marketing at Vuma.

Williams also provides some insights into the reasons why customers chose to upgrade their fibre lines during lockdown, with access to TV-related services interestingly being the main driver.

“Our survey revealed that working from home and streaming TV services were the primary reasons for households upgrading to fibre, while online gaming and listening to podcasts were less common among users,” she says.

That said, the higher capacity lines appear to be where gaming saw the biggest traction, which is naturally given how connectivity reliant most titles are these days.

Just under 80 percent of households with 1Gbps lines frequently engaged in online gaming, Vuma explains, while only 38 percent of households with lines under 10Mbps did the same.

“Vuma’s survey shows that fibre internet is still an essential tool in South African homes during the pandemic, connecting families throughout the country to an abundance of information and knowledge from the safety of their homes,” concludes Williams.

While we must agree that connectivity has become an essential today in the new normal, it still remains out of reach for many. Hopefully Vuma, other ISPs and relevant stakeholders are working to make that possible, especially as connectivity has become the key element of working and education during the past year.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]