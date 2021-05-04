Webkit exploit prompts Apple to release cross-platform security updates

In recent months Apple has had to patch several vulnerabilities in its operating systems. There is yet another that has cropped up and if you have an iPhone, Mac or Apple Watch, you’re going to want to update as soon as possible.

This as support documents from the Cupertino-based company explain that a vulnerability in Webkit has been exploited.

In the patch notes for the macOS version of the update, Apple explains that, “Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

The fix adds that, “A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.”

The company has since released updates for macOS Big Sur 11.3.1, iOS/iPadOS 14.5.1, iOS 12.5.3 for older iPhone devices and watchOS 7.4.1.

As mentioned, given the fact that the above flaw has been exploited, it is a good idea to update according to which Apple product you may have. The company says the updates should be available at the time of writing, and we have already seen it pop up for macOS Big Sur.

Hopefully this not become a trend, with Webkit cited as a source of vulnerability a couple of times in the past year already.

Either way, do the smart thing and update.

Robin-Leigh Chetty

When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.

