What Your Business Can Expect From a Scrum Master

Written by Steven Robbins, freelance journalist, on behalf of Kaizania.
A scrum master is someone in your business that is responsible for managing the processes of a project.
They aren’t actively involved in the project, but they guide, praise, and support the process so that the team members can flourish. Businesses that utilise scrum masters for their team projects may not be entirely convinced of their worth. However, they can expect some of the following things.
Understanding a Self-Organised Role
By hiring a certified scrum master, your project team can understand what it truly means to be a self-organised team. This definition can change from one workplace to the next. For example, some self-organised teams can determine who is in the project team, whether they can make changes, and how much money they can spend. Others have some or none of these rights. With the help of a scrum master, the team can learn their strengths and limitations to operate to their full potential.
Praise Them
Just as many businesses try to make their customers feel special and engaged, a scrum master has a very similar role. They are not there to assist with the intricacies of any project, but they can praise the project members to ensure they feel valued and as though they are doing a good job. This may not seem like a necessity, but a team member that feels valued is potentially one that achieves more in the average working week.
Be Supportive
The way we work is changing at a rapid pace, which means many employees can be struggling to determine their comfort level in a new normal. The role of a scrum master is to support team members through their potential workplace problems to prevent them from becoming significant obstacles.
This can involve being approachable so that people can feel like they can talk openly with the scrum master. It can also involve being fair and honest. Sometimes, the level of support being offered to a team is as straightforward as just making sure everyone has a coffee to start their day.
Create an Environment of Safety
For a team to reach their full potential, they have to feel safe. Otherwise, they may fear the repercussions of making mistakes and never truly thriving in whatever project they are working on.
Even though there are plenty of methods to assist with well-being, a scrum master is on the battleground making sure it’s a priority. Part of their job involves honesty. If a scrum master asks how long something will take to achieve, they know they have succeeded when the team gives an honest answer.
By giving an optimistic answer out of fear of repercussions, there is always a risk that a project will not be finished on time – a time set by a team who were scared of failure.
