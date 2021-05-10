You can watch Elon Musk’s SNL train wreck on YouTube

This past weekend Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) and you may have already seen a large portion of the show thanks to people sharing clips, screenrecordings, screenshots and more on social media, but you can watch most of it legally without paying a cent.

This is because the official SNL YouTube channel has the full segments of the show uploaded and ready to go.

Below is a reverse chronological list of the uploaded clips from Elon Musk’s episode. Here in South Africa we can access the clips just fine, but we have heard of people in places like the USA and Canada being met with georestrictions.

If that happens you will need to use a VPN and flip to a region which allows you to watch. As mentioned South Africa is a safe bet so if your VPN offers servers here jump in.

Watching these are tough. We know “cringe” is an overdone word usually used incorrectly but it really does apply here.

The two offenders you’ve probably seen already are “Gen Z Hospital” and “Wario”. The former is a prime example of “how do you do fellow kids?” in SNL form and the latter is just a mess irritating Italian accents.

The only real funny thing here is the meta context of the Gen Z Hospital sketch. There’s a real show called Attaway General that has a cast of young people famous from Tik Tok. It, as you may imagine, is hilariously bad and did the “Gen Z Hospital” bit long ago.

Hell even this random viral tweet from 2019 did the idea better and got a chuckle out of us, unlike the SNL skit.

All that aside, what happened here? A lot of people outright hate SNL and / or Elon Musk for a variety of sometimes justified reasons. Our take is that it’s the same poor writing of modern SNL combined with the simple fact that Elon Musk is not an actor.

It doesn’t help that many of the skits leaned on Musk’s real life endeavours. This again circles around to him not being in the entertainment industry. When SNL makes a joke about cryptocurrency because Musk tweets about it, that’s just weird. When an actor or actress, for example, hosts the show and parodies their own work, that fits in much better.

Regardless you can now watch the show for free on YouTube and decide for yourself.

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

