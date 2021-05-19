You can’t wear this LEGO Infinity Gauntlet

LEGO has revealed yet another set based on the MCU, and this time around it’s the infamous Infinity Gauntlet.

Unfortunately, much like LEGO’s range of helmet displays for characters like Iron Man, this isn’t a wearable prop and it’s far from 1:1 scale.

Instead set 76191: Infinity Gauntlet comes with 590 pieces and is built with a display stand to mount it on. When on this stand it measures in at 31.9 X 13 X 11 centimetres (height X width X depth).

For this you’ll be paying $69.99 or €69.99 depending on where you live. Here in South Africa our pricing will likely be closer to the Euro one which, at the time of writing, converts to around R1 200. Overseas the set will be available from 1st August.

Just for the sake of comparison let’s consider LEGO rival Hasbro. That company makes a gauntlet that it claims to be 1:1 scale at 49.6 centimetres long. It’s also wearable and has articulated fingers activated by placing your hand inside of the toy.

Hasbro sold its version of the Infinity Gauntlet for $99 when it launched, but it’s harder to get nowadays and you’re looking at paying around $150 in the US for it now.

LEGO’s Infinity Gauntlet, as you can see in the reveal video above, also has manually articulated fingers so you can display this build in the snapping position. With the fingers ready to snap is even how the set is displayed on the back of the box (see the gallery below).

While we would have loved a larger set we do like what’s on offer here. There’s a lot of metallic pieces on offer to make that metal sheen of the gauntlet, and it looks like a niece display piece that won’t take up too much space.

Finally it’s worth noting that this set is the first official reveal for the Infinity Saga LEGO sets. “Infinity Saga” is the official name given to the period of Marvel movies starting with the first Iron Man and ending with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

This is a change for LEGO as the company would usually only release sets for the latest movies. This Infinity Saga branding now allows the company to return to those older films and make sets based on them.

The Infinity Gauntlet is the first official reveal but many others have come to light thanks to leaks.