YouTube to update TOS for those outside America

If you have a YouTube account made outside of America it’s worth noting that changes are coming to the platform’s terms of services (TOS) on 1st June 2021.

This has been conveyed by way of email which states that these changes are to bring users outside of the USA in line with TOS updates which were applied in November 2020.

The full TOS, or simply called “terms”, can be found here, but a summery is provided by YouTube:

“-Facial recognition restrictions: The Terms of Service already state that you cannot collect any information that might identify a person without their permission. While this has always included facial recognition information, the new Terms make that explicitly clear. -YouTube’s right to monetize: YouTube has the right to monetize all content on the platform and ads may appear on videos from channels not in the YouTube Partner Program. -Royalty payments and tax withholding: For creators entitled to revenue payments, such payments will be treated as royalties from a U.S. tax perspective and Google will withhold taxes where required by law.“

We covered the last point about tax back in March when it was announced. We’ve sent multiple emails to local representatives for YouTube to get further clarification on how this will affect content creators in South Africa, but months later and we still don’t have a reply.

As with our original coverage it looks like the safest way to go about making money locally on YouTube is to consult a professional in the world of foreign tax.

Like almost all changes to TOS you don’t need to click on any button to accept the changes as continuing to use the platform will count as agreement from YouTube’s end. Those who have children on the platform should note that continual use will count as you agreeing to the terms on their behalf.

These kinds of updates to TOS happen all the time but this latest one is especially important because of the new tax requirements and withholding of pay. Unfortunately, once again, it’s yet another case of a multi-billion Dollar company passing its tax requirements onto the rest of us.