YouTube is testing out a new way for you to shop

Over many years YouTube has been honing its monetisation model through advertising, subscriptions and even offering a way to stream TV through the platform.

Now YouTube is experimenting with a new way to shop on the site.

Earlier this week the platform announced that creators may soon be able to add certain products for purchase through their videos.

“Viewers can then see a list of featured products by clicking the shopping bag icon on the bottom left corner of the video. From there, viewers can explore each product’s page to see more information, related videos, and purchase options for that product. We are currently piloting this feature with a limited number of creators,” wrote YouTube in an update to its test features and experiments blog.

For now this feature is limited to users in the US though users on Android, iOS and desktop will be able to see the experiment being tested.

YouTube hasn’t shared much more information about this experimental feature and we have a few questions regarding it. The biggest is regarding how creators will be able to monetise this feature and what cut they will receive.

That having been said, YouTube recently changed how advertising would be carried on videos. That change allows YouTube to run ads on non-partner videos and we have to wonder whether this shopping feature will be the same.

Whether this feature will come to territories outside of the US remains to be seen.