Commvault launches Metallic in South Africa

Today Commvault has announced that its award winning backup-as-a-service (BaaS) solution, Metallic, is now available in South Africa.

With more and more companies embarking on digital transformation, the demand for cloud services and automation means that backups are becoming ever more important.

“At Commvault we understand the increasing need for a solution that’s easy to undertake, purchase, and manage without any large upfront investment. Our built-in best practices mean customers receive fast, secure backups with speedy, granular recovery to protect them against data loss,” explains district channel manager for South Africa at Commvault, Gerhard Fourie.

“Furthermore, Commvault’s deeper integration and collaboration with Microsoft Azure comes at an ideal time as we experience a seismic shift in local enterprise IT. South Africa is ready for Metallic,” adds Fourie.

The availability of Metallic also marks a deeper collaboration between Commvault and Microsoft.

“This partnership offers customers a formidable yet cost-effective solution to handle the demands of modern data environments, and we plan to extend our collaboration even further to deliver tighter product integrations with native Azure services,” Azure Business Group lead at Microsoft, Johannes Kanis, said in a statement.

New additions to the Metallic offering also include hybrid cloud solutions for SAP HANA and Kubernetes, in addition to:

Metallic Salesforce Backup provides customers scalable, enterprise-grade SaaS data protection for the Sales, Service, and Financial Cloud.

Metallic Office 365 & Teams Backup & Recovery now builds on Metallic’s existing Microsoft Teams capabilities to include in-place restore of Teams conversations and other data. This enables administrators to granularly recover data stored within Teams, channels, and conversations, with better speed and precision while maintaining existing site structures and settings. All new and existing Metallic Office 365 Backup customers will automatically receive Microsoft Teams functionality as part of their subscription.

HyperScale X for Metallic offers customers the choice of a fully integrated appliance for single-vendor management of on-premises storage and SaaS-delivered data backup. It enables the Commvault appliance, HyperScale X, to run in edge mode, allowing it to operate as a backup target for hybrid cloud workloads protected by Metallic.

Support for Oracle Database and Microsoft Active Directory backup are now offered as part of the Metallic Database Backup Providing BaaS database protection for customers’ hybrid world, Metallic Database Backup gives administrators seamless visibility and database protection for SAP HANA, Oracle, Microsoft SQL, and Active Directory on-premises, in the cloud, and in Azure.

For more information about Metallic or to sign up for a free trial, head to the official website.